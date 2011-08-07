Traffic enforcement increased around Penn State

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Dan Miller

Middletown police have stepped up traffic enforcement in the area next to Penn State Harrisburg, coinciding with about 5,000 students returning for the new academic year.

Twelve different traffic arrests and warnings — most at Wharton Avenue and North Catherine Street — were tallied by police from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, according to a weekly incident log report provided by police to the Press And Journal.

The increased presence is in response to complaints from people who live in the area about drivers running the stop sign at Wharton and North Catherine, as well as other stop signs in the area, and speeding, said Police Chief John Bey.

"When we get a multitude of citizen complaints in any area for that matter, we try to respond," Bey said.

Police will try to maintain the increased presence in the area near Penn State Harrisburg, as manpower allows.

Joanna Cain lives in the area and has noticed the increased police presence. On Monday, Sept. 12, she saw an officer pull someone over for going the wrong way north up North Catherine. North Catherine is one-way heading south at Wharton.

Cain several months ago appeared before borough council with a list of things she suggested the borough do to help her neighborhood cope with the impacts of the increased traffic that come with the influx of the Penn State Harrisburg students.

The borough has addressed a few of the items on the list, such as outlining crosswalks and putting up signs warning about North Catherine being one way. But there's a lot more on the list that the borough hasn't gotten to yet, Cain said.