Published Date Written by Dan Miller

A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling $529,000 over seven years to support her addiction to gambling.

Diane Fabian, 66, obtained the money by creating refund checks that were to be paid to clients of the insurance agency where Fabian worked, according to court records that were filed by Lower Paxton Township police who arrested Fabian in March.





