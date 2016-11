Published Date Written by Dan Miller

A pep rally was held Friday, Oct. 28 at the new Middletown Area High School gym. Even the students at Reid Elementary School — in Halloween costumes — took part. Reid had its Halloween parade up to Frey Village and on their way back, students stopped in the high school for the pep rally. Multiple sports teams were part of the event.

