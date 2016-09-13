Here’s why Guido McNeal’s is for sale — and how much it would cost you to buy it

As with the Elks Building and former Lamp Post Inn, another economic development opportunity beckons in Middletown with Guido McNeal’s being put up for sale on the square at Main and Union streets.
For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.
Published Date Written by Dan Miller
As with the Elks Building and former Lamp Post Inn, another economic development opportunity beckons in Middletown with Guido McNeal’s being put up for sale on the square at Main and Union streets.
For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.