Cross country team gets season underway

Published Date Tuesday, 13 September 2016 14:37

cross country finish linePhoto by Jodi Ocker -- Cameron Parkhill and Jace Imler race to the finish.

The Middletown boys and girls cross country teams got their seasons underway at home
Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Northern York and Trinity.

To see more photos of the cross country meet by Jodi Ocker, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

 

