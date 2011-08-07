Raiders put Polar Bears on ice, 33-0: Thompson’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown keys Middletown

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Photo by Bill Darrah -- Senior cornerback Jaelen Thompson leaps for the end zone, trying to score a touchdown on a play that was erased because of a penalty during the third quarter of the Blue Raiders’ 33-0 win at War Memorial Field.

While it was far from a perfect game, the Middletown football team still turned in a dominating effort on Friday night at home in a convincing 33-0 shutout victory over Northern York.



On a hot, steamy night in front of a large home crowd at War Memorial Field, the Blue Raiders jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, survived some mistakes in the middle periods that gave the visitors some momentum, but finished strong to post their second win of the new season.



Middletown coach Brett Myers agreed that getting out to the quick two-touchdown lead early may have taken some of the edge off his team’s intensity. But he never doubted the ability of his squad.



“You can’t question how hard these kids play,” he said. “No matter what happened they went hard right through to the end.”



Late in the third quarter, with the Raiders hanging onto the 14-0 lead and the Polar Bears threatening, senior cornerback Jaelen Thompson came up with the biggest defensive play of the night. His interception of a Curtis Robinson pass attempt that he turned into a dazzling 96-yard touchdown return lit the fire the home team needed to regain its dominance. And, then, after the defense held the Bears to a three-and-out, Thompson raced 58 yards for another touchdown on the final play of the third period that locked up the win.



Thompson, of course, had a lot of help from his teammates. While the defense pitched the shutout, the offense rolled up 458 yards combined (306 on the ground and 152 through the air).



Led by the work up front from Ethan Newton, Griffen Radabaugh, Tommy Staker, Trey Michal and Brendan Douglass, Thompson finished with 139 yards on 14 carries while Brady Fox added 96 yards on eight runs before leaving the game with a sore shoulder in the third quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Chase Snavely completed 6 of 10 passes for 152 yards, connecting with five different receivers in the non-divisional contest.

Early in the opening minutes of the game, the Middletown defense forced a three-and-out and the Raiders took over at their own 49 following a Northern punt. One offensive play later, the home team had the lead after Fox darted through a gap on the right side for a 51-yard touchdown sprint. Joe Cuneo’s PAT gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with just 46 seconds gone.



After the Bears picked up one first down on a 21-yard pass from Robinson to Dylan Baxter and two yards on a short run, Corbin Stetler dropped Robinson for a yard loss and Haden Landis sacked the Northern quarterback for a 6-yard loss to force a punt.



Nine plays later the Raiders owned a 14-0 lead. The scoring drive that started at the 38 was jump-started by a 34-yard hookup from Snavely to tight end Malik Noon.



Catches by Stetler of 10 yards and Ryan Hughes of 16 yards kept the drive moving.

Thompson capped it with a two-yard run at the 3:43 mark of the period. The kick was good. Down 14-0, Northern came back with a long drive that started in the first quarter and moved the ball to the Middletown 25 eight plays into the second. On second and 8 Stetler broke up one pass. On third down Ethan Newton dropped Kyle Swartz for a yard loss. On fourth down Newton pressured Robinson into an errant throw and the drive died at the 26.



The Blue Raiders followed with a good drive that reached the Northern 10 yard line in nine plays. But the first of two lost fumbles in the second kept the Middletown squad from padding its lead. The second one came on a later drive after the Raiders had reached the 17 on a 60-yard catch and run by Thompson. The first half ended with the 14-0 lead still intact.



Another promising Middletown drive that opened up the second half eventually ran out of gas at the Northern 10 and caused some uneasiness on the home side. That unease was further increased when Northern put together a solid drive that was keyed by a 19 yard run by Robinson, a 10-yard dash by Swartz and a catch by Joey Razzano that went for 30 yards.

But on second and 7 from the 10, Robinson’s hurried throw was picked off by Thompson inside the five and the speedy senior raced and picked his way the length of the field to the north end zone for the six-pointer with 1:52 left in the third.



That defensive touchdown and Thompson’s 58-yard scoring run following a three-and-out by the Bears suddenly pushed the Middletown lead to 26-0 as the third quarter ended.

Following another three-and-out for the Bears to start the final frame, the Middletown offense, with Jose Lopez and Antonio Gamble running the ball, ran 7 minutes off the clock before losing another fumble at the guests’ 10-yard line.



Three plays later, Trey Lebo’s interception and runback put the Middletown offense back on the field at the Northern 11. Kyle Truesdale’s dash up the middle covered the distance and Cuneo’s kick locked up the 33-0 win with 3:32 left.



The Bears never made it to midfield before the time ran out.

UP NEXT:

The Blue Raiders travel to West Perry on Friday night, Sept. 16, for another non-divisional game and are scheduled to start Capital Division play the following Friday at home against East Pennsboro.

