5th Blue Raider cross country runner makes districts

Published Date

The Middletown cross country teams traveled to Big Spring High School for the Mid-Penn League Championships on Saturday, and another runner qualified for districts. Zach Malay

Tanner Albright



The first Raider to cross the finish in the boys meet was Justin Shaffer in a time of 18:01, which is his personal best. He was the 76th overall finisher. The next Blue Raider was Dan Brenner (19:45), followed by Zach Malay (19:46), Caleb Ocker (19:52), Tanner Albright (20:53), Mark Cowan (22:37), Brayden Erickson (21:20), Kenny Britcher (24:41) and Jacob Buffington (22:09, a personal best).

Maddie Garber



Malay became the fourth boy to qualify for the District 3 championships, joining Justin Shaffer, Caleb Ocker, Dan Brenner, and Jaleena Marrero of the girl’s team.



The boys team finished ahead of the teams from Bishop McDevitt, Susquehanna Township, and Carson Long Academy. This avenges a loss by the score of 19-51 from the Bishop McDevitt squad in September.



In the girls championship, the Blue Raiders were led by Jaleena Marrero, in a time of 22:09 (73rd finisher overall). Other finishers included Maddie Garber (25:06) and Angela Hernandez (25:54).

Mark Cowan



“I feel very good about the progress of our team,” coach Pete Fox said. “Our runners have shown resiliency and determination in reaching a place where we can be competitive with established programs. I’m proud of our runners and grateful for the hard work of my assistant coaches, Jesse Woodrow and Tim Ebersole.”